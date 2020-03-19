The Hickory Crawdads are currently playing the waiting game. After Major League Baseball (MLB) suspended operations on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) followed suit, indefinitely postponing its season as well.
According to Douglas Locascio, who enters his first full season as the Crawdads’ general manager after assuming the position last June, the organization is continually monitoring the situation. Since MLB’s regular-season start date of March 26 was pushed back to mid-May at the earliest, MiLB is currently looking at holding its opening day no sooner than Memorial Day on May 25, although mid-June could be a more realistic target date.
“We are currently in a holding pattern,” said Locascio, who is in his 11th season with the Crawdads. “It’s sort of gonna be a domino effect, the first big piece is figuring out when Major League Baseball is starting and then it will trickle down to us from there. With an eight-week layoff, I think major league guys will have to go back and even minor league guys, they will have to go back to spring training and put in some time.
“… We’re sort of just going with the flow,” he added. “We’re taking it one day at a time here on our end and just doing what we can to stay prepared and be ready to go once we get the green light.”
When play does resume, the Crawdads won’t make up the games that were cancelled due to the shutdown. Instead, they will play out the rest of their season, although there is the possibility that contests could be added to the end of the schedule.
“There won’t be a revised schedule or anything like that,” said Locascio. “Basically, whenever we pick back up is when we pick back up. … At this point, the biggest thing is obviously the health and safety of our fans and players, that’s the biggest priority. Once that can be taken care of then we can start playing baseball and sort of looking at our options from there.”
A new manager will lead the Crawdads when they do return to the field. After guiding the Texas Rangers’ rookie affiliate Arizona Summer League Rangers to a championship last year, Carlos Cardoza takes over for Matt Hagen, who managed Hickory the previous two seasons.
“I’m really excited to work with Carlos and have him leading our team down on the field,” said Locascio. “He brings a lot of youth and excitement, he wants the players to be involved in the community, and he believes it starts from him down.
“When he was in town for the Winter Caravan back in January, he came in a day early and spent 10 to 15 minutes with every staff member, asking us about why we do what we do, what is our drive, what he can do to help us, and that’s sort of unheard of,” he continued. “A lot of times when managers come in, they just want to focus on the field and let us focus on the business, and it was neat to hear him saying, ‘I want to be a part, I want to do what I can to help you guys and then for you guys to help us.’”
Locascio believes the Crawdads have the pieces in place for a successful 2020 season on the field, but he also understands that they have the ability to make a more far-reaching impact in the community.
“Whenever we get playing, our immediate goal is to be a resource for people as an escape, something that gives people excitement,” said Locascio. “We want them to bring their family, come out and have a good time out here at the ballpark, and we want to be an escape from the current situation that we’re in. … We want to be an outlet to people and just continue to be a resource to our community to help out anywhere we can.”
The Crawdads have been in contact with many of their customers and sponsors during the suspension of play, and Locascio welcomes further inquiries from season ticket holders and other supporters. While tickets won’t go on sale until an announcement is made regarding the resumption of MiLB, the front office can be reached by calling (828) 322-3000.
“Everyone is in our thoughts as we’re continually evaluating the situation,” said Locascio. “If people have questions or comments at any time, feel free to reach out to us. … We’ll be glad to answer any questions that you have. We’re in this together, and we just appreciate the support and look forward to playing baseball here soon.”
