A fox found in Green Mountain Park in Lenoir has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from the Caldwell County Health Department.
The fox was in the park as recently as Wednesday. Testing at the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed the animal was rabid.
Anyone who has been exposed to a fox in the park is asked to call the health department at 828-426-8400.
The Health Department advises pet owners to ensure their animals are up to date on vaccinations to guard against rabies exposure.
The disease is typically transmitted through bites or scratches, according to the release. In addition to foxes, skunks, bats and raccoons are also known to carry the disease.
Other tips for avoiding rabies exposure include watching over pets and removing food outside the home that might draw animals to the home.
Residents can direct additional questions about rabies to the health department’s Animal Control Division by going to 829 Fairview Drive SW or calling 828-757-8625.
For emergencies that occur before or after business hours, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.