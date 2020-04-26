Catawba Valley Community College history professor, author, and documentarian Richard Eller has been working to bring attention and honor to the 1964 Ridgeview High School Untouchables, the all-black Hickory football team that won all 12 of its regular-season games with no opponent scoring on them.
“Untouchables” was a nickname for a team officially known as the Panthers. The nickname remained an appropriate moniker as the gentlemen moved into post-season play, continuing to shut out all opponents and winning the state title, the North Carolina Negro Class AA Championship.
Though Ridgeview High School no longer exists, the Panthers’ state record for the most consecutive shutouts lives on.
Richard, who’s worked on several documentaries, wanted to produce one about the Untouchables. In his efforts to do so, the United Arts Council of Catawba County — its executive director Kathy Greathouse, in particular — became interested in the project, especially the part about paying tribute to an amazing group of athletes. The result was that the council got behind the creation of a commemorative art piece to be displayed “where the Untouchables played,” said Richard, “Samuel Davis Field.”
Samuel Davis was the team’s head coach. The field is located across from the Brown Penn Recreation Center at 735 Third St. SW, Hickory.
Richard described the monument, erected in the field’s northwest corner, as “an arch with two wings.” He said each side displays a mural by Hickory artist Adele James McCarty. “One side is about the team,” said Richard, “and one is about the high school.”
Richard said he hadn’t known about the Untouchables until Steve Hunt, who heads CVCC’s Multicultural Office, told him the story in 2013. Richard was bowled over.
Steve knew Richard was putting together a documentary about polio and the 1944 emergency hospital called the Miracle of Hickory and thought the awesome achievements of the 1964 Ridgeview Panthers were documentary worthy. Richard wholeheartedly agreed.
A few years later, Richard was ready to focus on the Untouchables. He commenced his research by looking for former players. That’s when he met the Rev. Xenophone Lutz, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newton. “He said what made them untouchable was conditioning and confidence,” reported Richard, who learned that the head coach was very strict, that he’d take the players far away and tell them to run back to the school.
Such intense training meant “they still had energy by the fourth quarter,” said Richard.
Step two was finding newspaper articles about the 1964 team. In particular were numerous HDR stories by Ellis Johnson, the play-by-play announcer during the Panthers’ games and the man who dubbed them Untouchables. Richard discovered that Ellis wrote about the games and sent them to the paper.
Richard also had several conversations with Doug Bumgarner, the Untouchables’ leading scorer: “21 touchdowns that year,” said Richard. “They had three running backs who scored in the double digits.”
“Ridgeview’s reputation preceded them,” Richard learned. “There was always the hope (among other schools) of being the one to knock them off because if you did that, you’d really have done something.”
And there were schools that just didn’t want to face the humiliation. “The story goes,” said Richard, “that Shelby didn’t want to play them.” When rain postponed the game, Shelby’s wish was temporarily granted. Ridgeview got its chance to beat up on them, however, at the end of the season.
“The signature game probably was the one against Newton, the old Central High,” Richard suggested. Newton, the only other black high school in Catawba County, was undefeated when it walked onto the field to face the Panthers. “Whoever won this game would win the conference championship,” Richard explained. “The Panthers won 36-0.”
Richard offered an interesting aside: Some of the Newton players married Ridgeview girls.
“Ironically,” said Richard, “the (state) championship game was played at L-R, but no black students were allowed to attend L-R.” The Panthers played a team from Hamlet High, a group of football players who got closer to defeating the Untouchables than any other team. Final score: 16-0.
The Panthers didn’t lose a regular season game from 1957 to 1965 — likely due to the Ridgeview community’s “incredibly strong football tradition,” Richard learned. “They were totally behind playing football.” Older guys encouraged younger ones to play and sometimes played themselves.
One Untouchable told Richard that as a kid, he sometimes played with 30-year-olds and 40-year-olds during pick-up games.
And, nothing stopped them. “(Untouchable) Hampton Davis said they’d even play in the snow,” said Richard.
The year of the Untouchables was just prior to desegregation. “Hickory schools didn’t fully desegregate until the fall of ’66,” Richard shared. At that time, Ridgeview closed and its students headed to Hickory High School.
“It’s a heck of a story, but so few pictures,” Richard lamented. How does a person produce a documentary without photos? “Animation pieces,” said Richard. Funding from the UAC helped pay for the animation, and a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation went toward the public art. When one is unveiled, the other will be as well. “Probably mid-June,” Richard guessed, saying the screening of the documentary likely would be in the vicinity of the art piece. Watch for announcements of the exact date.
Read Richard’s story about the Untouchables and see a list of players in “Untouchables Football,” Foothills Digest at www.foothills.media.
Learn more about how the public art came to be by clicking under “Congratulations” at www.artscatawba.org.
