NEWTON — Carolina Caring announced that Taylor Ingle and Madeline King have been selected as winners of the 2019 Carolina Caring VolunTeen Scholarship award. These $500 awards are made possible by donations from community members and Carolina College Tours.
Taylor is the daughter of Angie and Scott Ingle. She has been a volunteer with Carolina Caring for four years while attending South Caldwell High School. In addition to her work at Carolina Caring, Taylor has volunteered as a youth soccer coach, helped at various elementary and middle school events and supported her local animal shelter and food pantry for the needy. She plans to attend Western Carolina University this fall.
Madeline is the daughter of Krista and Nicholas King. She has volunteered with Carolina Caring for one year while attending Tri-City Christian School where she was a member of the Beta Club and student government. She has helped with vacation Bible school, nursery and Sunday school as well as assisting with the local Red Cross blood drives. Madeline plans to attend Western Carolina University this fall.
Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations, said, “We are so pleased to award these deserving young women and grateful to our donors who make this possible.”
To apply for this scholarship, applicants must be teen volunteers at Carolina Caring and accepted into institutions of higher learning. For more information on the volunteer program at Carolina Caring, contact the volunteer department at 828-466-0466.