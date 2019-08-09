Sarah Bridgwood arrived at Hickory Fire Department Station One on Wednesday to deliver the firefighters homemade lasagna, one of the many service projects Bridgwood has challenged herself to do through her volunteer group, Sarah’s Angels.
Bridgwood, 17, was first driven to service work when she was 8 years old and started Sarah’s Angels.
“I always wanted to help people,” Bridgwood said. “My whole life that has been my goal, to make sure that I can make a difference in somebody else’s life.”
Bridgwood partners with her family and friends and leads them to do a variety of projects to serve those in the Catawba County community.
For the next week, Bridgwood will be visiting the Hickory Police Department, Catawba County EMS, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Hickory and Hickory High School to deliver lasagna as a way to thank them for what they do for the community.
Bridgwood said that she believes communities don’t show enough appreciation to the people who serve them. “With doing Sarah’s Angels, I can bring attention to it and cause a chain reaction and motivate other people to do it as well.”
“It’s very easy to go out and help your community,” Bridgwood said. “It takes a phone call just to say ‘I just want to let you know that I appreciate you,’ or it takes making a lasagna and bringing it. I always feel there is something that needs to be done.”
Bridgwood will be entering her senior year at Hickory High School this year and plans to study special education at Appalachian State University.
“I think there is a lack of resources in special education that needs to be fixed,” Bridgwood said. “I want Sarah’s Angels to have a part when it comes to special education.”
Bridgwood said the name Sarah’s Angels came from the idea that she is serving the people who serve her.