Registration and tryouts for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ 2020 18-and-under Team USA Crusaders Youth Basketball Club will be held on Saturday, March 7.
Registration will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Tate Center Gym located at 347 Highland Avenue SE in Hickory, with tryouts to follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No tryout fee is required, and athletes can RSVP by texting coach Ron Shuford at 828-315-0661.
