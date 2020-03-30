For the past 25 years, Jessica Frierson has found joy in teaching her children from the comfort of her own home in Granite Falls.
Now, parents all over the state are doing the same thing -- whether they want to or not.
With the new coronavirus spreading, Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools until at least May 15.
Frierson feels for those parents who are thrown into a home-schooling situation unwillingly, but she thinks they can find the same sense of accomplishment and joy she feels every day. “I think what families are going to find, as scary as it initially is, they’re going to feel a confidence and closeness to their children," Frierson said.
Frierson is happy to help parents succeed. She’s been home-schooling her 10 children over the past 25 years and is secretary of the nonprofit North Carolinians for Home Education. She’s seeking to advise parents on home-school tips and resources through her work at NCHE and a Facebook page she created: Good News in Tough Times.
“I just wanted to share some of the good things that are going on in all of this,” Frierson said. “And millions of families are suddenly thrust into home-schooling and are probably panicking thinking, ‘How do we do this?’”
Frierson chose home-schooling because of her own upbringing. Her mother began to teach Frierson and her siblings at home when Frierson was halfway through high school.
“I thought it was the stupidest idea ever and it was going to ruin my life when she started to home-school me,” Frierson said. “In the first two weeks I was home-schooled I did a complete reversal in my thinking.”
The home-schooling process can be hard, especially for someone who didn’t plan for it, she said. So Frierson’s first advice is for parents and children to give themselves a break. Parents and children aren’t going to get it on the first day.
“To the moms and dad out there, give yourself grace because this is stressful to everyone and everyone is going to have a time when they’re going to break down and the stress gets to them,” Frierson said.
Another piece of advice from Frierson is to be flexible, as much as you can be. With the schools providing workbooks and lesson plans, the curriculum can’t always change. Parents and children can still be willing to change plans for scheduling and expectations of how much work gets done, Frierson said. “They’ll have to persevere and work through, but they’ll feel such pride,” she said.
Frierson also recommended using online resources as much as possible. While many museums, libraries and other places are closed, many are offering online tours and information you can use in your home, Frierson said. Her children watched a tour of an aquarium one day and spent a virtual night at the hospital on another.
For high school juniors and seniors missing out on college tours, look for online tours to fill that gap. For those same kids now unable to take SAT and ACT college testing, use the time to take practice tests, Frierson said.
When you need a break, going out for a walk or having children play in the yard is an easy way to ease tension, she said.
Some home-schooling organizations are sharing home tutoring and lessons for free now, Frierson said.
Frierson is sharing these tips and online learning resources on her Facebook page and through NCHE. She aims to bring hope during a scary time, she said.
“We need to bring some light into the darkness,” she said.
NCHE has resources for parents facing many different home-schooling situations, and Frierson and the team at NCHE is eager to help, she said.
“Our goal is to help families home-school with joy and confidence,” she said. “We want to say that same message to those who are suddenly experiencing it, too.”
For more information, visit Frierson’s Facebook page, Good News in Tough Times and the NCHE website, www.nche.com. Find more of Frierson’s advice at www.nche.com/surprise-now-youre-doing-school-at-home.
