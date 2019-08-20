Teachers at Viewmont Elementary School were hanging decorations and organizing supplies Monday in their classrooms in preparation for the news school year on Aug 26. The new year brings a few new faces to the teaching staff at Viewmont Elementary.
Tosha Youngdahl, fifth-grade language arts teacher at Viewmont, moved to Hickory from Pennsylvania. She said she saw a lot more growth in Hickory than in Pennsylvania. “Things were stagnant there,” she said. “I was ready for a change.”
Youngdahl said Hickory had a more diverse community which helped convince her to move here.
Yolima Escobar will be teaching in Viewmont Elementary School’s first dual-language immersion class. Escobar said she taught for 17 years and previously worked at Oakwood Elementary. Escobar is originally from Colombia.
Jasmine Gans, fifth-grade science teacher at Viewmont Elementary, said this is her first teaching job out of college and is excited to meet her first students. She said she will be meeting many of them for the first time at orientation on Aug. 23.
Gans will be teaching both science and social studies at Viewmont. She decorated her classroom with a campfire theme.
Orientation will give students and parents the opportunity to meet these teachers and be better prepared for the first day.