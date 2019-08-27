Students of Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools all started school on Monday.
The students of Jenkins Elementary arrived for their first day with greetings from superheroes including the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Teachers wore capes and 50 percent of the students dressed up in superhero outfits and costumes, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.
Calandra Davis, principal of Jenkins Elementary, wanted a theme for the first day back so that all students would be reminded that they are all superheroes.
The theme for Hickory Public Schools this year is “Know your why,” according to Snowden. The idea is for students to understand why they are studying, learning and doing all that they do while at school.
The idea for the theme came from La’Ronda Whiteside, assistant superintendent of Hickory Public Schools.
Snowden said this year all middle and high school Hickory Public Schools students will be receiving Chromebooks. The distribution of the laptops began on Monday according to Snowden.
Newton-Conover City Schools saw 3,070 students start school on Monday, according to John Robinson, public information officer for the school district. The number of students enrolled this academic year could change over the next few days due to late arrivals and new students enrolling.
Robinson said the new year will bring Chromebooks to all sixth- through twelfth-graders at Newton-Conover City Schools thanks to their partnership with K64. The district will also be participating in the One Million Project where students who do not have internet access at home will receive a hot spot device that they can take home.
Matt Stover, superintendent of Catawba County Schools, said the district had an estimated 16,000 students for the 2019-2020 school year as of Monday.
Stover said this year Catawba County Schools students and parents can look forward to the expansion of Online Catawba which will now offer middle school level courses to home-school students.
Students will be back in school for only a week before they have a day off. There are no classes on Sept. 2 for Labor Day.