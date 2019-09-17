NEWTON - Discovery High School teacher Jody Dixon has been named the Mary D. McDuffie Honored Educator Scholar for 2019-20 by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT).
As a recipient of this designation, Dixon receives the Mary D. McDuffie Scholarship, which provides funding for attending an NCCAT program of his choice, with all associated costs covered, which includes instruction; food and lodging; travel to and from the campus; program expenses; payment for his substitute teacher while he attends. In addition, Dixon receives $250 to use in his classroom.
Dixon plans to use his scholarship to attend a session entitled “Teaching the Holocaust: Resources and Reflections" in Washington, D.C.
Dixon has been a social studies teacher for 24 years, and has spent the last 11 years at Discovery High School. He is a graduate of Newton-Conover City Schools and UNC-Wilmington. He also has a masters degree in history from Appalachian State University.
