A Taylorsville woman faces a number of charges following an attempted break-in at a home off of Stikeleather Road in Hiddenite, according to an Alexander County Sheriff’s office press release.
Rhonda Jean Teague, 50, was arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and violation of the executive stay-at home-order. She was issued a $5,000 bond.
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Hiddenite home at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday. The homeowner who reported the attempted break-in gave deputies a description of vehicle and suspect.
Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the homeowner’s description near Paynes Dairy Road. The driver of the vehicle was Teague, according to the release.
Deputies witnessed Teague attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle during the traffic stop, the release said. After searching the vehicle deputies found, “a quantity of controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia,” according to the release.
