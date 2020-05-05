A Taylorsville man died in a head-on collision on N.C. 16 in Alexander County Monday.
Herman Lee Gross, 44, of Taylorsville, was traveling north on N.C. 16 in a 2000 Honda Accord when he ran off the road to the right in an area of a low shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and then collided with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Gross succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the release.
The driver of the Nissan, Beulah Gambill Coley, 31, of Taylorsville, and her 5-year-old daughter were transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
All occupants in both vehicles were restrained by seat belts. Police are investigating the possibility of alcohol impairment in the accident, according to the release. Based on the initial on-scene investigation, no charges are expected. The road was closed for approximately two hours.
The investigation continues.
