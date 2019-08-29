A Taylorsville man has been charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Rand Robinette, 68, has been charged with 10 counts of felony first degree statutory sex offense and 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.
These charges stem from an ongoing investigation, lasting approximately 10 months.
Robinette was issued a $1 million secured bond.
Robinette has a first appearance date set for Monday, Sept. 9, in Alexander County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.