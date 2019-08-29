Jackie Rand Robinette

A Taylorsville man has been charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Rand Robinette, 68, has been charged with 10 counts of felony first degree statutory sex offense and 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation, lasting approximately 10 months.

Robinette was issued a $1 million secured bond.

Robinette has a first appearance date set for Monday, Sept. 9, in Alexander County District Court.

