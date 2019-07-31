A new development offering restaurants, a beer garden and other amenities could be coming to Hickory as soon as the summer of 2020.
The development, called Settee on Main, would be located on Main Street at the intersection with Fifth Street NW, less than a mile west of Union Square.
Developer Taylor Fisher, a native of Hickory who is now based in Greenville, South Carolina, said the idea came out of work he did consulting with other developers on plans for food halls that could be viable in smaller markets. A food hall is similar to a food court, with communal tables and a number of eating options. Food halls are often more upscale than a food court and not typically attached to a mall.
Fisher said he concluded that a traditional food hall would not do well in Hickory.
Settee on Main would be a variation on the food hall concept that could serve as a community gathering spot for people throughout the week and on weekends, Fisher said.
The developers are looking for a range of restaurants from coffeehouses to taprooms to restaurants selling food like barbecue, pizza and tacos, Fisher said.
Fisher said the developers want to include local restaurateurs while also bringing in business concepts that have been popular in places like Charlotte and Asheville.
“I’m being very selective with who we bring in and who we go after because I think it’s really important to kind of reflect what Hickory would be comfortable with and who they would be excited about so we’re trying to do that,” Fisher said.
At the same time, Fisher also said he would like to include some establishments that would be considered progressive. He did not say which specific restaurants he had spoken with about being part of the development.
The development would also include an outdoor beer garden under a covered shelter, an area for vendors to sell products, a small amphitheater and a grass area.
Fisher said work could begin in the next six months or so and expects the development could open by summer of 2020 at the earliest.