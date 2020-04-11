Naomi Smith had an idea to show appreciation to nursing center employees facing down COVID-19 on the job. The food of her kindness arrived sweet and gooey Thursday.
That’s when Smith, funeral director at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, and other staff purchased and delivered 25 dozen doughnuts to nursing centers, including Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation and Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.
“We wanted to show the staff how much they are appreciated,” Smith said. “So many people can’t get in to check on their loved ones, so the staff has to be there for these families. That’s the only connection they (residents and patients) have with the outside world right now.”
During the pandemic, funeral homes are expected to limit the size of groups. That’s a significant change in an industry where offering comfort to grieving families is part of the business.
General Manager Duane Alexander said Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home has been closely following social distancing measures and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders. “The largest gathering we’ve had since this began has been 24 people, and we announced that this group should space out to adhere to the social-distancing measures,” Alexander said. “Other than that, people just aren’t coming out.”
Alexander said the organization continues to support families during their times of grief. “Unfortunately, people are still passing away,” he said. “We continue to be as respectful and accommodating as possible with families.” During visitation services, Alexander said only 10 people are allowed in at a time, and staff members dispense hand sanitizer to visitors and disinfect surfaces around the guestbook after each person signs.
“We’ve had a number of families opt for cremation or private graveside services for now, but they plan to hold memorial services after (the executive orders) are lifted,” he said.
Alexander said the funeral home is working to provide a live streaming option for graveside services. Live streaming is sharing video to a live audience through the internet.
Bennett Funeral Service Director Robbie Bennett said his organization also offers live streaming and video options to families. “At our Newton facility, we have the technology capabilities to do live streaming,” Bennett said. “We want to encourage and comfort families, and we’re doing the best we can.”
Bennett Funeral Service is taking precautions, too. “We have hand sanitizer out for visitors. We wipe down door handles and ink pens. We’re trying to do our part.”
Bennett also said his staff is encouraging families to not delay services. “Most people aren’t postponing services anyways, but we don’t want a family’s grief to be prolonged or have to be any more difficult than what it already is,” he said.
“This pandemic reminds us of the importance of togetherness. We are here to help families through any difficult time,” Bennett continued. “It’s our specialty.”
