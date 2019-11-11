20191112_hdr_news_robbery

The three men pictured here are listed as suspects in the robbery of a Hickory convenience story Monday morning. 

 Submitted/Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators are requesting the public’s help with identifying three men who may have been involved in the robbery of a local convenience store on Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The robbery occurred at approximately 7:13 a.m. at the Sunhouse convenience store located on U.S. 70 SW in Hickory.

Three black males are suspected of distracting the store clerk while removing an undisclosed sum of money from the cash register, according to the release. Surveillance footage shows the suspected three males inside the store prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of any of these three men or other information about this crime can contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

