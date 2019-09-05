Grand Bahama, Bahamas is no stranger to powerful hurricanes, but when Hurricane Dorian hit the island earlier this week, it decimated nearly everything in its path.
Videos and photos during and after the hurricane show the devastating damage left behind from strong winds and a storm surge of 18 to 23 feet.
This is why one local woman is raising money and taking donations to give back to the island she called home for most of her childhood.
“I think this is one of the worst hurricanes they’ve ever had,” said Newton resident Karleta Smith.
Smith, 33, was born and raised in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. She moved to Florida with her parents shortly after Hurricane Floyd in 1999, which was a category 4 storm.
And while Hurricane Floyd was a powerful and destructive storm, Smith says she can’t think of a hurricane they’ve had in her lifetime that moved so slowly and caused this much damage.
The Washington Post reports Hurricane Dorian, which for 15 hours moved 1.3 mph, is the slowest moving storm in recorded history in the North Atlantic Basin. For nearly 40 hours, the category 5 storm stalled over the island of Grand Bahama with sustained winds of over 156 mph and wind gusts of up to 220 mph.
“Everything’s gone,” Smith said.
As of Thursday morning, Smith was in contact with all of her friends and family still on the island. They’re all alive, but their livelihoods have been destroyed.
“Their cars, their homes, their jobs. They lost everything,” Smith said.
The island is currently without electricity and has limited access to clean water, Smith added.
Smith, who has lived in Catawba County since 2006 and is a member of the Greater Hickory Jaycees, tries to visit Grand Bahama at least once a year, with her last trip taking place this spring.
She loves to show her son where she’s from, but the island is not what it used to be. Smith said the island was already struggling to recover from hurricanes from previous years when Hurricane Dorian hit.
“The money just hasn’t been there,” Smith said on why the island has struggled to rebuild.
Smith knew immediately she wanted to do something for the island, so she set up a GoFundMe fundraiser earlier this week in hopes to soon travel to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, stock up on needed supplies and take those supplies to Grand Bahama via ferry.
Smith was overjoyed on Thursday morning when she learned her coworkers at Keller Williams Realty in Denver wanted to help as well by accepting supply donations and paying to have those items taken to Ft. Lauderdale for Smith.
In addition to monetary donations via the GoFundMe, Keller Williams Realty at 7585 N.C. Highway 73 in Denver is accepting supplies from now until Sept. 18 during regular business hours.
Items needed include: canned goods, rice, grits, cereal, paper and plastic items such as plates, cutlery and trash bags; bottled water, cleaning supplies, clothing, diapers, wipes, gas burner stoves, candles, lighters, first aid kits, flashlights and batteries.
To make a donation to the GoFundMe, click here.
For more information, please contact Leslie Reeves at 704-809-1118 or lesliereeves@kw.com
