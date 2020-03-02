SUPER TUESDAY POLL: Who's got your vote?

Local, state and national Republican and Democrat presidential primaries will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, March 3) across the United States. Scroll through our polls below to cast your vote in our 2020 Primary Day poll.
LOCAL
Catawba County Commissioner Republican candidates
Catawba County Register of Deeds Republican candidates
NORTH CAROLINA
NC Senate District 42 Republican candidates
NATIONAL
Democrat presidential candidates
To read more about the Democrat presidential candidates, click the links below:
On the eve of Super Tuesday, we're about to learn whether this truly is a two- or three-person race or if Bernie Sanders will build an insurmountable delegate lead.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has a shot to deliver an embarrassing blow to Amy Klob…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators often talk about Bernie Sanders in diplomatic tones, the way rela…
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Moments before Mike Bloomberg stood in the pulpit of Brown Chapel AME Chu…
The former mayor of Indiana's fourth largest city, an openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce, formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night.
