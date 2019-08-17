HICKORY - There are just a few more days to participate in the 2019 Summer Learning Program for Adults with Hickory Public Library.
Participate by picking up a bingo form to complete at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library or Ridgeview Library. Receive a ceramic coffee mug (while supplies last) when you turn in your completed bingo form and be entered in a drawing for several grand prizes. Bingo forms will be accepted through Aug. 24.
The grand prizes for the Summer Learning Program for Adults were provided by local agencies and businesses. The grand prizes are complimentary tickets for the Hickory Community Theatre, complimentary vouchers for a Masterworks Concert by the Western Piedmont Symphony, movie admission passes for the Carolina Theater, a picture frame and gift certificate set for AR Workshop Hickory, and a set of Defy Hickory VIP passes. Sponsors of these prizes are the Hickory Community Theatre, Western Piedmont Symphony, Carolina Theater, AR Workshop Hickory, Defy Hickory, and Hickory Public Library.
Participating in the 2019 Summer Learning Program for Adults is free and open to the public. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block and Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center.