NEWTON — As the 2019 Summer Learning programs draw to an end in early August, the Catawba County Library invites all 1,729 children and teens who signed up for the Summer Learning program to bring their completed reading records back to the library to collect awards and enjoy an ice cream party as a reward for achieving their reading goals.
Children and teens were challenged to read a minimum of 600 minutes during the eight-week program. Those who successfully completed their summer reading log are invited to treat themselves to ice cream and other fun activities. Additionally, all youth who turn in a completed reading record can collect a free ticket to the Hickory Crawdads baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Just stop by the library and pick up your free ticket voucher.
Summer Learning is a free annual program designed to prevent students from experiencing the “summer slide,” a loss of skills resulting from lack of classroom instruction. To counteract the effect, the library educates and engages students with reading challenges, enrichment programs, crafts, technology, and other hands-on activities. In addition to staff-created programs, the Catawba County Friends of the Library sponsored special paid appearances by the Catawba Science Center, the Green Bean Players, storyteller Sharon Clarke, and Stretch-n-Grow of the Foothills.
Participants should contact their local branch for guidelines about submitting reading logs and to be entered into the drawing for grand prize giveaways.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.