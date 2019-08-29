Stuff the Bus: United Way collects school supplies for local students

It’s the same challenge at the start of every school year: Parents and teachers worry about whether their students will have all the classroom supplies they need.
The Catawba County United Way (CCUW) once again stepped up to help fill this gap with its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The event ran from July through mid-August.
With 24 collection sites, Stuff the Bus doubled the donations received last year collecting more than 10,000 individual items, not including a record amount of personal hygiene products collected in the spring.
“It is so nice when our kids come on the first day or an open house and if they don’t have what they need, we’re able to hand them a bag with everything they’re going to need for the school year,” North Newton Elementary school counselor Emily Miller said.
As a former classroom teacher, Miller knows without the help from agencies like the United Way, educators in every school would stretch their personal resources to try and help meet this need.
“Our teachers love their students and a lot of times they’re digging into their pockets to spend a significant amount of money on classroom supplies for their students, so it’s nice to have this resource for teachers,” Miller said.
North Newton Elementary Principal Jill Hager said the school district does everything it can to have additional supplies available for students in need, but the need sometimes outweighs the resources available.
This is the situation in all three local school districts and the reason why the United Way organizes the drive.
According to 2017-18 NC Public Schools data, Catawba County Schools has 50.7 percent of its student population receiving free/reduced lunch. Hickory Public Schools’ percentage is 65.53 while Newton-Conover City Schools is 63.58 percent.
This year’s Stuff the Bus collection sites included CommScope, West Rock, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Carter Bank and Trust, Peoples Bank, Nordson Xaloy, ZF Lemforder, City of Hickory, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Catawba County Library (all branches), Merchants Distributors (MDI), Catawba County Public Health, Catawba County DSS, Design Foundry, Hickory Business Furniture, Strata Solar, Easter Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Corning – Hickory, APICS Foothills Chapter, the NC State Employees Credit Union and The Salvation Army, who contributed items from their own drive.
The CCUW got additional help to sort the thousands of items donated, preparing them for the school districts to pick up the week prior to the first day of classes. They included: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Shurtape Technologies, Publix in Hickory and Vanguard Furniture.
The supplies will be distributed through the counselor offices at each school.
“It’s just a great community effort every year, gathering all these donations and then getting them to the school systems and eventually to those students who need the help,” CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor said. “It really highlights our mission to ensure every child has all the help they need to reach their potential.”
The CCUW is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year of looking for ways to help meet the needs of local families and increase the organized capacity of people to help others.
If you missed the drive but would still like to contribute, contact the Catawba County United Way at 828-327-6851 or email jbailey@ccunitedway.com. The CCUW will combine any follow-up donations for a second delivery to the three local school districts in the fall.
