Catawba County ranked 16th out of North Carolina’s 100 counties for visitor spending in the 2018 fiscal year, according to a study by the U.S. Travel Association.
The association, a nonprofit advocacy organization for travel industries, prepared the report for Visit North Carolina, which is a part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
The association analyzed data from both private and governmental sources to estimate the various economic impacts of travel.
Visitors to Catawba County during the year spent $293 million in the county, an increase of 5.7 percent over the previous year, according to data on the Visit NC website.
Businesses related to travel in Catawba County employed nearly 2,500 people and had payrolls exceeding $56 million.
In terms of the tax impact, travel to Catawba County contributed nearly $9 million in local revenue and $16 million in state revenue.
Mandy Pitts Hildebrand, CEO of the Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, said several factors were responsible for the strength of the travel sector.
Among the factors Hildebrand cited were people traveling for business, the county’s location off Interstate 40 and growth in sporting events coming to the county.
“It’s amazing to see the impact visitors have on our community,” Hildebrand said.
For more information on the study, visit www.partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.
