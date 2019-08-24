Approximately 480 first-year students found their new homes on campus Friday and began orientation at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Classes start on Monday, according to the online academic calendar at lr.edu. View more photos below:
promotion
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Latest Local Offers
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO, Asphalt & more. "Coat It and Save BIG" Also coating and sealing decks, docks, concrete driveways, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
promotion
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY