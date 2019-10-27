HICKORY - People are invited to join VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to learn more about post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
VayaHealth professionals will present relevant information about traumatic events and experiences. Anyone can experience PTSD in their lives. You may be a veteran, accident victim, suicide survivor, sexual assault victim or someone who has PTSD from other traumas. Through evidence-informed discussion and reviewing scenarios, participants will learn ways to support individuals who may have experienced a traumatic event, which may lead to PTSD.
Resiliency methods will be employed to treat and heal the invisible scars.
VayaHealth is a public managed care organization that oversees Medicaid, federal, state and local funding for services and supports related to mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Their goal is to successfully evolve in the health care system by embracing innovation, adapting to a changing environment and maximizing resources for the long-term benefit of the people and communities they serve. It is their vision for people to get the help they need to live the life they choose.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.