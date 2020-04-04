Starting Monday, a section of road in downtown Hickory will be closing for as long as three weeks so workers can repair below-ground infrastructure, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
The closed section of road will be First Street NW between Main Avenue and First Avenue NW.
Second Street NW will serve as the detour.
