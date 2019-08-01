Dogs come into our lives, bringing exuberant wags, sloppy kisses, and love. Especially love. One paw print at a time, they mark our hearts as they change our journey.
Sometimes a dog comes along who changes not only her family, but also her neighborhood, her community, and her world. Bebe is just such a dog.
She picked me
Bebe leapt into Renae Leonhardt’s life during summer’s dog days in 2005. Escaping the heat from inside her Hickory home, Renae just finished watching the movie, "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," featuring a character affectionately called Bebe. She turned off the movie, stepped outside onto her back porch, and saw a stray pup. With the movie still on her mind, Renae gently asked, “And where did you come from, Bebe?”
Renae noticed the dog’s too-thin build, the matted fur of her reddish-orange coat, and a small chest wound, perhaps from the stray’s jump over the fence into her yard. At first Bebe seemed timid and submissive. Yet as time passed under Renae’s care, Bebe’s physical condition and spirit quickly transformed.
The stray dog stayed and so did her name. “Bebe jumped into my fence and into my heart,” exclaimed Renae, “She picked me to love!”
Life of service
As if Bebe knew how love altered her early life’s hardships, she spent her lifetime loving and transforming the lives of others. She easily earned her basic obedience certification, Canine Good Citizenship, and All American Dog with the American Kennel Club. On her first try (and without formal training), she passed her exam for therapy dog certification in 2008. Church WithOut Walls, an evangelism ministry within the United Methodist Church’s Western North Carolina Conference, commissioned Bebe as a missionary.
For over 10 years, Bebe’s therapy dog ministry carried her from elementary school classrooms to Hospice bedsides. Her visits brought joy to residents at the Lutheran Home, Trinity Ridge, Brian Center, and Hickory Village Memory Care. Trinity Ridge invited her to attend their ground-breaking ceremony. She belonged to Carolina Paws Pet Therapy group. Bebe demonstrated her therapy dog skills at PTO meetings for Hickory schools and at public libraries.
Bebe’s most significant public service came in her role with the Paws to Read program of the Hickory Public Library System. This program, founded by the late Nancy Brown, a librarian at Ridgeview Public Library, pairs therapy dogs with young readers; the children enhance their skills by reading to the dogs. In 10 years as a Paws to Read volunteer, Bebe listened to hundreds of children read their favorite books. She was an honored guest at the North Carolina Library Conference where she demonstrated her reading skills and her hula hoop jumping. Bruce Cameron, author of bestsellers, "A Dog’s Purpose" and "A Dog’s Journey," met Bebe at the Hickory Library in 2017. Even after her retirement from the program, Bebe served the library system as a public relations representative, and appeared on their promotional poster.
A gaze of pure love
Friends and strangers alike often described Bebe’s gentle countenance with the phrase, “Pure love.” Renae explained, “You know who she loves best? Everyone!”
In addition to her service work, Bebe enjoyed the best parts of a dog’s life. Bebe loved to dig in her yard, eat cheese and peanut butter, watch toads, ride in the car with her ears flapping, and play with other dogs, especially little ones. She loved all animals and adored children of any age. She even helped children in her extended family learn to walk, allowing the children to lean on her during their first steps.
Whether in service or play, Bebe exemplified a life of transformative love and the message that everybody is worthy of such love.
A final transformation
Bebe crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday, July 28, leaving behind her beloved friend and soulmate, Renae; her pup siblings, Speed Racer (Race) and His Goofiness, the Duke of Bodhi (Bodhi); Uncle RockDaddy; Pastor Cathy; neighbor, Mr. Shorty, who always gave her a biscuit; her canine sisters and brothers in shelters awaiting their forever homes; and countless friends with and without fur. Bebe was preceded in death by special fur friend, Kristoff, and by her original 3DogNite siblings, Reddawg and Zelda.
In celebration of Bebe’s life and love, donations may be sent to Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, PO Box 742, Conover, NC, 28613.