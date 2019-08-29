Seth Grayson Reeves

A Stony Point man has been charged with child sex crimes, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Grayson Reeves, 37, is charged with one felony count of statutory sex offense of a child and four felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

