CATAWBA - The Catawba Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Catawba will have a ribeye steak dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

The meal includes baked potato or fries, salad, dessert and tea or coffee. All steaks grilled to order.

Take out will be available and you can call the fire department at 828-241-4955 to place your order to pick up. All take-out orders must be adult orders only. Limited delivery is offered for orders over five.

Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children younger than 10.

All take-out orders are $15.

Money raised will go for needed equipment for the department. For more information contact Catawba Volunteer Fire Department at 828-241-4955.

