Two Hickory men were recently arrested on statutory rape charges.
Nicholas Troy Conley, 21, was charged with one felony count of statutory rape on Aug. 17, according to a Hickory Police Department arrest report.
He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.
According to an incident report, the rape occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd and was reported to police on Aug. 16.
In a separate incident, 18-year-old Cesar Tenorio Vargas was charged with one felony count of statutory rape on Monday morning, a Hickory arrest report states.
He was also issued a $50,000 secured bond.
Conley and Tenorio Vargas were scheduled to have their first appearance in Catawba County District Court today.
They are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.