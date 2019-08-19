Two Hickory men were recently arrested on statutory rape charges.

Nicholas Troy Conley

Nicholas Troy Conley

Nicholas Troy Conley, 21, was charged with one felony count of statutory rape on Aug. 17, according to a Hickory Police Department arrest report.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

According to an incident report, the rape occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd and was reported to police on Aug. 16.

Cesar Tenorio Vargas

Cesar Tenorio Vargas

In a separate incident, 18-year-old Cesar Tenorio Vargas was charged with one felony count of statutory rape on Monday morning, a Hickory arrest report states.

He was also issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Conley and Tenorio Vargas were scheduled to have their first appearance in Catawba County District Court today.

They are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments