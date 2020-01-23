Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina recently acquired 68 acres near Finger Bridge, along the Jacob Fork River in Catawba County, according to a press release from the organization.
“We’ve owned this land a little over six years, ever since I inherited it following my father’s passing,” said Becky Welch via the release.
In 2019, the land trust learned that landowners Becky and Wayne Welch were interested in selling the property.
“We don’t live in the area anymore and talked about putting up a cabin and using it occasionally for a vacation home. But, once I was walking along the property and saw that big, beautiful river, I thought that it would be a great place for recreation, where you can canoe. That was when the light bulb seemed to come on,” Becky Welch said.
The conservancy will transfer the property to North Carolina State Parks, which will manage public river access for recreational activities like paddling and fishing. This includes the planned installation of a canoe launch for paddlers to utilize this stretch of scenic river, according to the release.
“We anticipate that this tract will become part of the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail,” said Dwayne Patterson, director of the Division of Natural and Cultural Resources. “We look forward to working with Foothills Conservancy on this exciting project that we expect will bring great things to Catawba County.”
This is the third property acquired in Catawba County by Foothills Conservancy and also a step toward the protection of Newton’s downstream drinking water supply, according to the release.
“I am so happy with the outcome of our land, and I know my father would be happy too,” Becky Welch said. “I’m excited for the conservancy and state parks, and I look forward to one day coming back up there and seeing this vision come to light.”
Funding for the purchase comes from N.C. State Parks and a private contribution, according to the release. The Beaver, Unifour and Duke Energy (Piedmont Natural Gas) foundations also granted funding to Foothills Conservancy in support of its efforts to acquire additional public parklands.
Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.
