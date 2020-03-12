Newton-Conover girls basketball

In this file photo, the Newton-Conover Red Devils celebrate their win in the 2A West Regional championship Saturday at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. The team's title game, set for Saturday in Chapel Hill, has been postponed due to the threat posed by the coronavirus.

 Photo by Ernie Masche/Record

The state high school athletic association suspended all high school athletics statewide until April 6.

Saturday’s state championship basketball games were also postponed including the Newton-Conover girls game that was slated for Chapel Hill.

The coronavirus threat is to blame.

The announcement comes after the athletic association first restricted the amount of spectators at the championship event.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker said in the announcement.

Newton-Conover was scheduled to face Farmville Central at UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday.

The suspension includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess the situation regularly over the next few weeks, according to the announcement.

