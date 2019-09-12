NC SENATOR ANDY WELLS

ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: NC SEN. Andy Wells

North Carolina Senator Andy Wells announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor today, according to a press release.

Wells, a Hickory resident, said he was seeking office to stand up for conservative principles, including less government, less spending and to take aim at sheriffs in North Carolina who decided their agencies would not actively work to deport illegal immigrants.

“Earlier this year, in a single month, 130,000 illegal immigrants poured across our border. But, here in North Carolina, Democratic sheriffs in our biggest counties refused to cooperate with federal law enforcement to deport illegals who were arrested for crimes. It’s crazy,” Wells said via the release.

He added that Republicans in the state General Assembly passed a bill to, “stop Sanctuary Sheriffs,” but Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill.

“Governor Cooper also vetoed the budget Republicans passed – because he wanted to spend more. A lot more,” Wells said. “But this time, there is good news; With no budget the state continues to spend the same amount it did last year. Spending can’t go up. So Governor Cooper can’t increase spending.”

To learn more about Senator Wells, visit www.ncleg.gov/Members/Biography/S/388.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments