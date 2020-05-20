After changing head coaches at midseason this past winter, St. Stephens is currently searching for the next person to lead its girls basketball program. The job was posted on the Catawba County Schools Job Board Tuesday, and will remain open until it is filled.
The Indians were 2-7 when Roger Shield resigned last December. After Andy Bennett took over, St. Stephens lost its final 16 games of the season to finish 2-23 overall and 0-12 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.
Shield had been St. Stephens’ head coach since replacing Betsy Reynolds in 2017. He was 22-36 with the Indians, whose last state playoff appearance came in Reynolds’ final season.
Since finishing 15-10 in Shield’s inaugural season, the Indians have gone 7-42 over the past two seasons. That includes a 2-24 record in league action.
St. Stephens' vacancy is one of three current openings among Catawba County hoops programs. The Hickory and Fred T. Foard boys basketball teams are also looking for new head coaches after the recent departures of Andy Poplin and Andy Hodges, respectively.
