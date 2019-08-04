The St. Stephens football team held its second fall practice on Friday evening. According to head coach Wayne Hicks, the Indians return just six starters on offense and three on defense, so they still have a lot of work to do. The talented combination of junior Connor Williams and senior Zach Lee return at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, while senior Matthew Hancock will be at fullback and junior Zak McGlocklin will serve as the squad’s tailback. Although there are plenty of question marks on defense, the offensive line should be solid thanks to players like seniors Blake Holsclaw and CJ Impagliazzo.
Look for a full 2019 St. Stephens football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.