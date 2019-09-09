The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into St. Stephens High School over the weekend.

Through surveillance camera footage, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as a white male with a slender build wearing blue jeans, high-top shoes or boots with blue soles and a black t-shirt wrapped around his head, according to the release.

The suspect entered the school building through an ‘unsecured door’ on Saturday at approximately 4:45 p.m., and took food, athletic equipment, a laptop computer and a black jacket from the school’s drama department, the press release stated. The jacket has a patch sewn onto it with the word ‘Police,’ according to the release. 

Anyone having information concerning this break-in and or the identity of the person is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments