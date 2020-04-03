Members of the St. Stephens High School community gathered Friday morning to bid farewell to a German exchange student whose time in Catawba County has been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quirin Ranner has been staying with Alesia Boggs since last August. The German partner organization that helped arrange Ranner’s stay called him back to Germany as a result of the pandemic, Boggs said.
She found out on Monday that he would be leaving Friday. Boggs hosted four other foreign exchange students before Ranner, but the short time-frame for this farewell made it particularly difficult.
“Even though you know you’re going to have to say goodbye, whenever you plan for it, it’s hard,” Boggs said. “But not having had the opportunity to plan for this properly and throw a goodbye party … it was hard, really hard.”
She said Ranner was a popular student who fit in well at both school and home. Ranner played on an American football team in Germany but he wanted a taste of the authentic experience, Boggs said.
He did that during his time at St. Stephens, playing as the kicker for both the junior varsity and varsity teams. Ranner was also on the lacrosse team.
Boggs said she’s planning to visit him in Germany next year.
