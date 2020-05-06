A Hickory man died in a motorcycle accident involving two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon. The investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle was exceeding a safe speed, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by Gary William Owen, 34, of Hickory, was traveling east on N.C. 10 about 9 miles west of Newton near Gracie Lane. Owen lost control in a curve and slid across the centerline, according to the press release.
The motorcycle was struck by a westbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma and Owen was stuck by a westbound 2012 Nissan Titan.
Owen succumbed to his injuries from the accident, according to the release.
The Toyota was driven by Dwight Hudson, 64, of Casar and the Nissan was driven by Kenneth Walker, 46, of Vale.
No charges will be filed, according to the release.
