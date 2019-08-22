HICKORY — It’s been a year since the US Navy P-3C Orion Submarine Hunter arrived at the Hickory Aviation Museum and opened for visitors to tour. Since then, numerous Maritime Patrol Aviation aircrew and squadron personnel have been welcomed to the museum to tour the aircraft as well as the general public who are curious to learn about this airplane they’ve never seen before.
Hickory Aviation Museum took delivery of the aircraft in the fall of 2017. It is on loan from the Naval Aviation Museum in Florida. Museum personnel then proceeded to ready the aircraft with multiple aircraft washes and interior cleanings as well as ensuring the safety of our visitors by constructing Plexiglas screens for each operator station while ensuring that there is no viewing restrictions. When aircrew walk onboard, the interior is presented as the plane has always looked and it even retains that “P-3 smell” as many have said. The aircraft opened to the public in May 2018 with a two day open house celebration that was well-attended by the Maritime Patrol community as well as the residents of Hickory and the surrounding area.
This P-3C was accepted into service by the US Navy on August 28, 1969. The Hickory Aviation Museum will be holding a private function after the museum closes on Friday for any/all former Maritime Patrol Aviation aviators, maintainers and ground support personnel. On Saturday, the museum will open at 10 a.m. and welcome the public to come out and meet guests and learn more about the aircraft from those who flew and maintained it.