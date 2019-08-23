Scott Gartlan, executive director of the Charlotte Teachers Institute, visited Hickory High School to discuss bias and racism with Hickory system teachers this week.
Gartlan has a master’s degree in psychology and taught psychology and philosophy in high school.
“[Studying psychology] was really my beginning of my appreciation for how people learn, in particular how people make mistakes in judgment through association the lead to bias.”
“Bias is influenced by beliefs and our attitudes,” Gartlan said to the teachers. He noted women are immune to bias against other women. "All women are not super amazing to all other women and all women are not mean to all men," he said. "I don’t think anyone holds that assumption.”
“Similarly not every black person is for every other black person and then against every white person. So if that’s true, the color of your skin doesn’t predispose you to being really great with bias or immune you from it.”
Gartlan answered questions on this topic and gave his thoughts on how bias can be recognized and how teachers can avoid bias in the classroom.
The answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What is the goal when discussing bias?
Well, I would say we are actually talking first about our tendency to make associations. We first have to have a good idea of the fact that we are good associators. We link things together. And we do this for good reason: we want to be efficient, organized people to make the most of our experiences. In lots of cases, it's neutral -- we associate peanut butter and jelly, thunder and lightning, day and night -- these things are just together. It's so much together within us that we might not even be aware of these connections. We hold many of our associations subconsciously, or implicitly, outside of our awareness. We might just take out the peanut butter and then without thinking grab the jelly. Of course, we are hungry. However some of these implicit associations aren't positive. We might have negative emotions about ourselves, perhaps through body image, or about doing certain things, like going to the dentist, where we might associate pain. In the context of relationships between people there is a whole area of implicit bias research that examines the variety of associations we have about ourselves and groups of people. My goal is to expose educators to some social science research to show that we associate things together every day all the time. That is not good or bad. It just is. After we acknowledge we make associations all the time because we are human and that many of those associations occur outside of our awareness we can begin to unpack how to use our awareness of make better decisions in our lives.
Why does the topic of bias need to be discussed with teachers?
Discussing this tendency to make associations -- our tendency to bring things together and how those things motivate our behaviors -- is important for everyone, particularly educators because of how the role of a teacher is closely connected to diversity of people -- children, parents, and colleagues. There are few other professions like that of the teacher that require such constant diversity in terms of race, ethnicity, age, education, and experience on a daily basis. Therefore, teachers are already open to the idea of difference as a fundamental characteristic of being human. Teachers teach how governments are formed, how organisms grow and change, and how we add numbers together to get other numbers. The fact that people are diverse and value diversity is something I've found teachers understand instinctively. So these conversations aren't particularly new to teachers. However, teachers are very interested in figuring out how to act on this knowledge of associations and how that might lead to bias. Teachers are seeking ways of not only being together better themselves, but how to cultivate that interdependence in their students every day.
What are some examples of bias a teacher may encounter at school and how will this conversation help identify it?
One of the goals of talking about implicit bias is to acknowledge that implicit bias exists in the first place. That is a big part of the process. First, accept and understand that these things are real and impact our behaviors and our lives. So the hope is that teachers and educators begin to see how they associate things together in their own lives, then begin to see how they can change their behavior if they like. One of the tools related to decision-making related to implicit bias is to consider the opposite. For example, if a student is acting out or misbehaving, often we can be quick to attribute a cause for that behavior. However, considering the opposite means that we should consider alternative explanations for their behavior, other than the ones that jump to mind immediately. As we know our immediate judgments could be laden with biases that are worth reflecting on and considering in the interest of what's best for the student.
How does discussing the topic of bias help students?
Everything is about the students. This discussion helps students by trying to equip all educators with a variety of tools to best serve our children. That can be pencils, glue stick, box of tissues, or awareness of association and biases in humans. All of these together inform the teacher's day-to-day work with students. Closing the achievement gap is about way more than testing, it's about creating a safe, learning environment for all students to succeed and thrive.
What do you hope teachers will take away from this discussion?
I hope teachers will take away an awareness that we humans are very good associators. We bring things together often and quite naturally. It's how we understand the work. So that this state of association is natural, we should accept it and embrace it, rather than dismiss it. The next level is to explore how these associations we make daily, can lead to poor or inaccurate judgments. In terms of solutions to our bias, that's really not the point. It's can take a lifetime to know they exist and figure them out in our own lives, let alone prescribe ways others should behave.
You discussed how being a certain race or gender doesn’t make you immune from being biased towards your own race or gender. Why is knowing this important? Do you find a lot of people don’t realize this?
Talking about people we are talking about beliefs. What they believe to be true? Why do they believe that? How were those beliefs formed? This is a really important first step to understand a lot of these very complicated elements of ourselves requires we address our beliefs, our worldviews. This is fundamental and situates issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, age, etc. in the context of what we believe about those things. Our beliefs matter for not just ourselves, but can impact other people. So our beliefs so have an effect on other people every day. For example, we might live in a society or culture that devalues the role of women in the workplace. If we do, we then will get messages to support that particular role of women. This will then contribute to our beliefs about working women. So we can hold positive or negative views toward women in the workplace, for example, whether we are a woman, a man, or if we are black or white. People are much more complicated and nuanced than reducing them to simple categories for convenience. I think beliefs are so much a part of us that it can be hard to fully appreciate how much they influence our daily lives. So reflecting on our own beliefs and understanding them is the first step in changing how we behave to each other.
Does bias hurt a child’s education? What steps can a teacher take to avoid it after recognizing the issue?
I would think bias influences everything. If I believe that boys are better than girls at soccer, then my behavior is likely going to reflect that bias. This bias might be visible through my actions or comments to others. Similarly, if I have a tendency to call on boys in class more than girls, then that could have a negative impact on raising the confidence of girls in my class. Of course, it's particularly difficult if I'm not even aware of it. So becoming aware of our own tendency to hold certain beliefs or even biases can be a helpful process to avoid letting that bias influence my behavior. Examples of how to combat implicit bias that we discussed in our training sessions came from Associate Dean of Ohio State University's Medical College Quinn Capers, M.D. Dr. Capers shared four things they do to short circuit bias in their admissions process. "A life and death mandate in medicine" to increase diversity is how Dr. Capers frames the urgent need to focus on bias in decision-making in medicine. First, find a common identity by seeing what you have in common with your students. Teachers should make a point to find things they have in common with each student. Second, empathy is very important. Teachers can work to take their students' perspectives, to get in their heads, when interacting with students. This can help deepen empathy and appreciation what the other person is going through and help reduce bias. Third, consider the opposite. If you think you know something because of some information, be mindful to go back and consider other information that is evidence for the opposite. If a student asks a teacher to repeat what they just said then the teacher might assume it was because that child was talking or misbehaving. But considering the opposite suggests the teacher could consider if the student didn't hear the information and might need a seat closer to the front. Fourth, find counter-stereotypical exemplars. This means identifying a person who comes from a group you might be biased against and find characteristics that you admire.