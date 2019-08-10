The South Caldwell football team practiced all week in preparation for today’s road scrimmage at West Iredell with the Hickory Hawks also set to attend at 10 a.m. According to head coach Marc Kirkpatrick, the Spartans return several players from last season. Senior running back Spencer Piercy is at the forefront of those returners, as are senior wide receiver Austin Raynor and junior quarterback Avery Raynor. Senior Trevor Johnson is also back on the offensive line, as is senior C.W. Sanders who will play up front on both offense and defense. Austin Raynor is also expected to play some at defensive back and linebacker.
