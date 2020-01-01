Sorority makes donation to Jenkins Elementary School
HICKORY — The Hickory Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., recently presented a check to Jenkins Elementary School. Calandra Davis, Jenkins principal, received the check on behalf of the Jenkins school family.
The giving campaign, entitled “Blessings in a Backpack,” is designed to help schools feed children who experience food insecurities during after-school hours. The donation, in the amount of $1,456.63, will assist the school’s counseling office with the purchase of food items to be placed in identified backpacks to help avoid hunger.
Jenkins was selected as one of five schools to receive this year’s donations, representing the counties of Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Iredell, according to the chapter’s president, Thelma Eley. “Children can’t learn when they are hungry,” said Eley. “We desire to do all that we can to make a positive impact on their educational growth and development.”
Joined by her fellow sorority members, Alvera Lesane and Faye Hargrove, at the Jenkins presentation, Eley shared that the donations were raised during an event held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in which the 42-member sorority hosted 700 sorority members from across North Carolina.
“We believe in public service as we join forces to reach our goals, focusing on educational and economic development, special actions, physical and mental health, as well as international development. We are a global sorority with more than 200,000 women serving their communities,” said Eley. “By God’s grace and mercy, we raised enough funds to assist five schools in the area.”
“We are sincerely thankful for this outstanding gift for the children of Jenkins Elementary,” said Davis. “There is always a need to help our children with hunger, whether it’s during the school nights, holidays or even over the summer months. We deeply appreciate this generous outreach.”
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women. These students wanted to use their collective strength to promote academic excellence and to provide assistance to persons in need. The sorority currently has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.
To donate to the “Blessings in a Backpack” public service campaign led by the Hickory Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, or for any inquiries, email: hickoryalumnae700@gmail.com or send correspondence to: PO Box 2611, Hickory, NC 28603.
New Window Gallery to feature animal drawings
VALDESE — On display at New Window Gallery Jan. 3 through Feb. 3 will be drawings by Rose Tripoli Mueller.
Mueller, along with her husband Will, are founding members of New Window Gallery, which is now in its fifth year. Rose Mueller, a well-known ceramic artist, is a Southern Highland Guild member. She is known for her original cat paintings, clay work and sculpted flowers.
New Window Gallery, part of the Play It Again Records building, is at 150 Main St. West, Valdese.
Mueller’s show features graphite pencil drawings of animals both domestic and endangered.
She became aware of the animal rescue emergency in Burke County and wants to help. Working with Burke Animal Services she draws portraits of animals needing a home from photographs.
Mueller also draws commissioned photographs of pets. For more information on the exhibit email waggletone@yahoo.com or phone 828-874-1800.
Hours at New Window Gallery are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
