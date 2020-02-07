A day after major storms tore through Catawba County, some roads and parks are still closed.
The county announced Riverbend and Bakers Mountain parks will be closed today.
The city of Hickory is currently listing two parks – Glenn Hilton Park and the Henry Fork River Regional Recreational Park – as still being closed as of 10:30 Friday morning.
The list of road closures is now shorter than it was Thursday afternoon, but at about 10 a.m. the county still lists five roads as closed:
Hickory
2100 13th Avenue Drive SE
1500 Finger Bridge Road
Newton
Rocky Ford Road
Maiden
300 Brentwood Road
Vale
9045 Jacob Ford River Road
