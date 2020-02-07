Winter Weather

Donald Harris looks out from his apartment at Liberty Landing Apartments as flood waters rise around his home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

 Andrew Dye

A day after major storms tore through Catawba County, some roads and parks are still closed.

The county announced Riverbend and Bakers Mountain parks will be closed today.

The city of Hickory is currently listing two parks – Glenn Hilton Park and the Henry Fork River Regional Recreational Park – as still being closed as of 10:30 Friday morning.

The list of road closures is now shorter than it was Thursday afternoon, but at about 10 a.m. the county still lists five roads as closed: 

Hickory

2100 13th Avenue Drive SE

1500 Finger Bridge Road

Newton

Rocky Ford Road

Maiden

300 Brentwood Road

Vale

9045 Jacob Ford River Road

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments