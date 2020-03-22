Like nearly every institution, nonprofits are making adjustments in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mitzi Gellman said her organization would be suspending operations through the end of the month.
Other nonprofits are remaining open but have changed some of their practices in light of the pandemic.
Hickory Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said the coronavirus pandemic presents a type of crisis. “We’re used to dealing with a lot of obstacles,” Pearce said. “This is not normally one of them, but I’m of the mind that if we focus locally and we focus on our people that are in our daily lives and we try and help each other, this will be something that we can be proud (to) say we got through together, with everybody benefiting on the other side.”
The soup kitchen’s dining room is closed and the organization is serving hot meals in carryout containers through the kitchen door.
The hours have changed. The soup kitchen opens 30 minutes earlier and stays open 30 minutes later. The new hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the goal of spreading out the number of people waiting for meals at any given time.
Pearce said the soup kitchen’s most pressing needs are volunteers and food donations —- particularly items like vegetables, fruit and potatoes.
He estimated the soup kitchen has lost two-thirds of the food donations it normally gets from local grocery stores.
Here’s how some other nonprofits are responding to the pandemic:
Olive Branch Ministry
Michelle Mathis, executive director of Olive Branch Ministry, said her organization is continuing its harm reduction work with those suffering from addiction.
Changes the ministry has made include limiting the mobile ministry and doing more of their peer support work by phone, Mathis said.
Mathis said the ministry is also trying to educate both their clients and the general public about the virus and ways to prevent its spread.
The biggest needs the ministry has now are hygiene products like hand sanitizer and bottled water
“I won’t say that it has stopped any particular action,” Mathis said. “It’s just presented unique challenges that we’re trying to find work-arounds for because what we’re not going to do is abandon the folks that we serve and leave them without the necessary supplies.”
Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry
The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry will be screening people who come into the main lobby and the medical clinic lobby, according to a statement from the ministry. The number of people allowed in certain areas will also be limited in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
The ministry will also close its Neighbor Engagement Team, pharmacy and nutrition services on Fridays. The clinic is already closed on Fridays, according to the statement. Nutrition services will now be offered at the loading dock at the back of the building.
The Thrift Shop has also been closed and has stopped taking donations until further notice.
Classes and gatherings associated with the NETworX program are canceled but one-on-one meetings can still occur with “recommended safety precautions.”
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry
The Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry has listed some of its changes on its website.
In addition to extensive cleaning of their building, the ministry is only allowing one person from each household into its facility and children are not allowed.
Anyone entering will have to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
The organization reiterated its commitment to serving the public and said donations could be made at ecccm.org.
