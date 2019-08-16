Reunion Day, a high point of the 130th Soldiers Reunion, kicked off Thursday morning with tributes to those who served in the military.
For more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
Representatives of various veteran and service-related groups, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Confederacy, laid wreaths at the base of the stairs of the 1924 courthouse.
The American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard gave a salute to soldiers and played a rendition of “Taps.”
James Moore, state commander of the American Legion Department of North Carolina, was the featured speaker at the memorial.
In his remarks, Moore paid tribute to those who served and sacrificed in military duty.
He touched on the unifying nature of service by referring to the 1944 D-Day invasion of France.
“Labels that we hear of today like Democrat and Republican, red state and blue state, matter little when facing mines and machine guns while charging a beach,” Moore said.
