Society for women educators delivers backpacks to schools

The Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma delivered backpacks to Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools just before the start of the new school year as part of their Book Bag Program.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional society for women educators, according to Nancy Cook, member of Gamma Phi Chapter.
Two backpacks were delivered to each school in the three districts filled with school supplies, according to Cook. More will be distributed through the year as needed.
Along with Cook, other members of the book bag committee include Alfrieda Bowman, Nancy McGhee, Sarah Simmons and Tina Carpenter.
The book bag committee is hopeful that Gamma Phi’s effort will help to bring happiness and encouragement to many appreciative students, Cook said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.