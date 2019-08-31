Society for women educators delivers backpacks to schools

Gamma Phi Chapter delivered backpacks to St. Stephens Elementary School ahead of the 2019 school year. Shown, from left, are Vice Principal Chavis Sims, school social worker Vanessa Linebarger, Gamma Phi Chapter member Nancy Cook, Principal Kathy Keane and Vice Principal Michael Lee.

The Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma delivered backpacks to Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools just before the start of the new school year as part of their Book Bag Program.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional society for women educators, according to Nancy Cook, member of Gamma Phi Chapter.

Two backpacks were delivered to each school in the three districts filled with school supplies, according to Cook. More will be distributed through the year as needed.

Along with Cook, other members of the book bag committee include Alfrieda Bowman, Nancy McGhee, Sarah Simmons and Tina Carpenter.

The book bag committee is hopeful that Gamma Phi’s effort will help to bring happiness and encouragement to many appreciative students, Cook said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments