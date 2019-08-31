NEWTON — Catawba County Social Services recently welcomed three new members to the Catawba County Social Services Board: Deputy Chief Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department; Summer Carrol, a professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University; and Dr. William Pekman, a retired orthopedic surgeon.
Baer, who was named Social Services Board vice chair, has a history of community service which includes past involvement with the St. Albans School and Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club boards. He is currently a Lunch Buddy with the Council on Adolescents, where he previously served as board chair. He cites his mother, who was a social worker, as his inspiration to serve on the Social Services Board.
Carrol joins the board with a desire to “participate in work and service that support the well-being of children, families and individuals.” She has served on boards with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center and the Hickory Museum of Art and was also named a 2016 Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 under 40 recipient. She currently volunteers with Safe Harbor and on the Catawba County Family Leadership and Advocacy Committee with the Partnership for Children.
Pekman has been involved in community service throughout his career and beyond, including chairing the Catawba County Board of Health and the Foresight Commission and significant involvement in the local medical community and Rotary. Although retired, he stated that he remains “deeply committed to our people and our government to improve our lives and our future.”
They join County Commissioner and Social Services Board Chair Sherry Butler and retired former Commissioner Lynn Lail on the five-member board, which serves in an advisory capacity on issues impacting the department and the community.
The board also thanked departing board members Hickory City Attorney Arnita Dula and Peoples Bancorp CEO/President Lance Sellers, who recently completed board terms of six and three years respectively.
“It is a privilege to work alongside such highly-esteemed community members who have clearly demonstrated their commitment to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of Catawba County citizens,” said Catawba County Social Services Director Karen Harrington.
Catawba County Social Services Board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the main Social Services building, located at 3030 11th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.
