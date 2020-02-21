The forecast for snow in the Catawba Valley was 2-4 inches but most areas saw lots less.
“The snow forecast did not verify. Most areas got between a trace (and) 2 (inches). I got it wrong.” Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said in a Facebook post Thursday night.
Powell said this was a challenging system to forecast. “One of the unknowns was the moisture and cold air,” he continued. “We didn’t transition to snow quick enough (Thursday); we had to overcome some dry air to cool the temperatures. Secondly the band of heavy moisture was 40 miles south of us.”
Temperatures were warmer than expected at the time moisture moved into the area. “Once the temperatures were cold enough to support all snow the heavier moisture plume set up about 40 miles south of us,” Powell said. “A difference in a few degrees and a few miles can make all the difference.”
He added that this is common for predicting winter weather in North Carolina. “Some things are hard to predict, you have to wait until the day of and nowcast,” he said. “That’s how it is predicting winter weather in North Carolina.”
“I hope you’ll forgive and keep following me as we continue to navigate the crazy weather Western North Carolina brings us,” Powell said via Facebook.
Schools, polling places for early voting and a number of government offices across Catawba County operated on delays Friday in anticipation of more substantial snowfall than was received.
