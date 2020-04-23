Shurtape Technologies in Stony Point recently donated nearly 2,000 N95 masks to Alexander County Emergency Management and other regional agencies, according to an Alexander County press release.
The donation of 1,920 N95 particulate respirators (masks) was delivered on Friday by Shurtape’s Environmental Manager Jerry Eplin, according to the release.
Doug Gillispie, Alexander County Director of Public Services, said these supplies will greatly benefit local emergency personnel and health-care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“We sincerely appreciate Shurtape’s generosity and spirit of community as we battle COVID-19. This large donation of PPE will greatly enhance the safety of our employees, first responders, and other frontline workers,” Gillispie said. “It is a blessing to have such a great corporate partner here in Alexander County.”
Mark Hawes, Shurtape’s Director of Environment, Safety, and Product Compliance, said the supply of masks was originally established for their employees in preparation for the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The masks were never used and were safely stored away until now, according to the release.
“During this unprecedented time of change and uncertainty, we at Shurtape Technologies want to take a moment to thank you for your hard work and selfless efforts to benefit our community,” Hawes said. “Fostering stewardship through giving back to our communities is part of who we are at Shurtape. We appreciate your efforts and thank you for your ongoing commitment to the front lines.”
