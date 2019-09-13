GRANITE FALLS — The Caldwell County Register of Deeds and Caldwell County Government will host a “Shred & Protect” event on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Grace Chapel EMS Base, 4470 Grace Chapel Road, Granite Falls.
Citizens are encouraged to bring personal documents they want to dispose of and safely shred them at no cost. Experts recommend that documents with the following information be shredded:
• Account numbers
• Addresses, email addresses, or phone numbers
• Birthdates
• Passwords or PINs
• Signatures
• Social Security numbers
The goal of the event is to educate citizens about identify theft and to help prevent it.
“Identity theft is one of the most prevalent crimes being committed against individuals nationwide, with ever sophisticated criminals constantly looking for opportunities to steal personally identifying numbers and information,” said Wayne Rash, Caldwell County Register of Deeds. “Our office has been proactive in combating identity theft by now offering a property fraud alert system that notifies citizens when something containing their name is recorded and redacting Social Security and driver’s license numbers on all of our online documents.”
To sign up for the new fraud alert system, visit www.caldwellrod.org. For more information contact Wayne Rash at the Caldwell County Register of Deeds Office at registerofdeeds@caldwellcountync.org or 828-757-1310.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.