HICKORY — A presentation on shop jigs will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting, 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.
Club members will bring and discuss their favorite shop jigs. A jig may be defined as a form used for holding work or for guiding a tool, used especially for locating, spacing, and guiding cuts and drilled holes. The presentation should give you ideas for developing better jigs for improving your shop projects.
Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.
The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are its annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.
For more information, call 828-855-4941.